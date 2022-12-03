Stowe Resort unveils new ticket policy for peak days

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort(wcax)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking to ski Stowe this year during popular weekends, the resort is trying something new.

Starting this year, the resort will limit lift ticket sales on peak days.

Epic Pass holders will still be able to ski during those times, but those looking to just get a day ticket might find limited availability, especially if you haven’t purchased in advance.

Stowe says the goal is to reward pre-planning.

Bobby Murphy with the resort says, “The idea is to improve the guest experience for our pass holders and those that have planned ahead. So, on those busy weekends, we want you to buy in advance and kind of plan ahead.” He adds, “In doing so we can manage the number of people on the hill and create a better on mountain experience for our guests.”

The resort believes this is a step that will help control demand and offer a better experience for those coming to the mountain.

This weekend marks the end of their Epic Pass sales for the 2022-2023 season.

