What to Do: Saturday, December 3

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

Tonight is the 13th Annual River of Light Parade in Waterbury. The procession begins at 5:00 p.m. from Brookside Primary School, and will make its way down Stowe Street to Dac Rowe Park. Students from local schools will show off their handmade lanterns, and you can join in for an enchanting evening of music, light, and community spirit. There is no admission fee.

Today is also the 20th Annual Gingerbread Festival in Norwich. From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Tracy Hall, you an find a display of over 100 gingerbread houses, as well as a silent auction, refreshments, and what organizers call a Gingerbread Country Store. Admission is $10 per family or $5 per individual.

Head to the Capital City Grange in Berlin tonight to learn about union organizing in Vermont! The Vermont State Labor Council welcomes the public from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to discuss the labor movement in Vermont. It’s followed by a potluck dinner and evening of dancing that runs until 10:00 p.m. Admission costs are on a sliding scale. Organizers say it’s a great opportunity to discuss workers’ issues with other members of the community.

The Winooski Memorial Library is hosting a Community Tech Table today to help improve computer literacy in the community. If you need help with your technology, have questions about computers, or want to learn new skills, experts will be available to help from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all.

Or, check out the Spectacular Spectacular today at Higher Ground! It’s a kids’ talent show featuring Vermont’s rising stars that begins at noon. Tickets are $10 and free for children under 6.

Today is Plattsburgh’s annual downtown holiday celebration. Miracle on Margaret Street will start at 11:00 a.m. and run all day, ending with a parade through the downtown at 5:30 p.m. At the Strand Center, there will be an artisan market, craft making activities, performances, and more. Most of the day’s events are free.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.