Woodstock Rotary Club debuts charitable Christmas tree program

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Buying a Christmas tree from the Woodstock Rotary Club now comes with a charitable twist... you’ll also be giving a gift to the community.

The trees, along with wreaths and kissing balls, are available for purchase on Pleasant Street. The sale is one of two main fundraisers for the Woodstock Rotary.

Club members volunteer their time taking shifts until all the trees are gone.

The money raised will be handed out to various organizations throughout the region.

Beth Finlayson from the Woodstock Rotary Club says, “Places like Union Arena, the senior center, the library, Pentangle Arts, Red Logan Health Clinic, WISE, just to name some of them. We give to about 20 to 25 local non-profits.”

The rotary plans to raise as much as $10,000 from the tree sale. They will accept applications for the money after January 1st.

