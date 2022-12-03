BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another windy start to the day for the Champlain Islands and northern Champlain Valley. Gusty westerly winds have continued this evening behind a cold frontal passage. Gusts to 30 mph remain possible overnight, with lighter winds by Sunday morning.

A few scattered snow showers remain possible tonight, mainly in the mountains. These won’t amount to much. Temperatures fall into the 20s to low 30s.

Sunday will be a pleasant, but cooler day with highs mainly in the 30s. A couple mountain snow showers remain possible, particularly for the Adirondacks. Dry weather continues into Monday, with seasonable temperatures in the low 40s.

Starting early Tuesday, there will be better chances for wet weather as a series of low pressure systems move through the area. Temperatures may be cool enough to support a wintry mix early Tuesday, but as temperatures warm through the day, most of the precipitation should fall as rain through Wednesday.

We’ll likely see drier conditions by Thursday, with another system passing nearby on Friday. As of right now, there is a good chance that system passes to our south, which would limit impacts.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.