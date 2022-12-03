BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will bring rain Saturday, and unfortunately, more wind. The wind may gust to 50 mph at times in New York and the Northern Champlain Valley. Elsewhere, the wind will gust from the south up to 40 mph. Rain will continue into the evening, then quickly taper to just a few snow showers. Little or no accumulation is expected overnight. Sunday will be a quieter but colder day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 30s.

Monday is looking like a decent day, with highs in the low 40s. We’ll be watching a couple of systems for Tuesday into Wednesday. At this point, additional showers are likely. Temperatures will be above average, getting well into the 40s. Thursday will be a dry day, then another system could bring some showers and mountain snow showers Friday.

