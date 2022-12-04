Arrowhead Senior Center in need of major repairs

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An effort is underway in Milton to save a building used by hundreds of seniors year round. Now, with much needed repairs, leaders say they need help to keep the doors open.

“If we were to look at from the outside at the roof, there’s so many defects in it, it’s unreal,” Ted Beaudoin said.

Since the early 1970′s the Arrowhead Senior Center has welcomed seniors for daily and weekly events. After moving to its current location on Middle Road, it’s undergone significant wear and tear, specifically to the buildings roof.

“We have leaks in the ceiling here, stains from the water leaks,” Beaudoin said. “The roof is sagging and it looks like water came in under through the roof vents.”

Beaudoin says other problems include poor shingling, and the possibility of rotting wood underneath. He estimates the total cost of repair to be roughly $50,000.

He says the center has applied for town grants, but even with that help, the project is something arrowhead simply can’t afford.

“If they gave us the full amount we applied for it would only cover 80%, so we need to raise funds to keep this building going, and if it doesn’t get fixed, I think we’re going to be in a lot more trouble.”

To try and make the fix a reality, the senior center has organized a raffle, featuring more than 50 different prizes. Many donated by local businesses.

Karen Hathaway is a volunteer, tasked with selling raffle tickets.

“It improves their quality of life to have some place to go some place that people care and just accept for who you are,” Hathaway said. “I’m trying really hard to sell these raffle tickets because if they don’t have a place to go, they’re going to be stuck in their homes with no place to go, and we’re going to have to shut it down. That just breaks my heart.”

Hathaway says they’ve raised more than $1,600 so far. Tickets are $1 each, or $5 for 6 raffle tickets.

To buy a raffle ticket and support the center, those interested can get in touch with Beaudoin at Beaudoin’s Farm Stand at 262 Middle Rd in Milton or by calling him at (802) 893-4083. You can also reach out to Karen Hathaway directly.

