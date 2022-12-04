BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one man dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight.

Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds.

Police have not released any information about the victim, but we’re told he died at the hospital.

Police are working to identify suspects, but nobody is in custody.

This marks the 5th murder in Burlington this year.

