New art market representing local black artists

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new art market has come to the queen city representing our local black artists.

Saturday was the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance’s first black artist market hosted by the Richard Kemp Center.

The idea is to create space for black artists to showcase their work ahead of the holidays. Products ranged from books, to clothes, poetry, to different styles of art. Vendors say they see this as an opportunity to educate people on Bi-Poc culture.

“Art has a way of saying things when words can’t really say it. I think showing and telling and feeling history through art is a really effective way of working through and owning the history that we have,” said Local Artist Kia’Rae Hanron.

Right now there isn’t another market day scheduled. Organizers say they would definitely do the black market again.

