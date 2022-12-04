Plattsburgh Police investigate stabbing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city police are investigating a stabbing happening inside a popular night club.

They say it happened in the Retro Live Dance Club on Margaret Street around 1 a.m.

Police say there does not appear to believe a threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Channel 3 reached out to police for further details.

