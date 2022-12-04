Students got to show off spectacular talents Saturday evening

It was all a part of the 9th annual Spectacular Spectacular. A talent show for the green...
It was all a part of the 9th annual Spectacular Spectacular. A talent show for the green mountain state’s rising stars.(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont kids got the chance to strut their stuff on the big stage Saturday.

It was all a part of the 9th annual Spectacular Spectacular. A talent show for the green mountain state’s rising stars. This year’s performers ranged from ages 9 to 15. Many of them traveled from across the state to sing, dance, drum and beatbox on the same stage as the pros. There were 20 kids in total performing at the show, and this was the event’s first year having in person performances since the pandemic.

“The auditions were virtual, so it’s the first time that they were performing in front of an audience for us which was you know, even more impressive. It takes a lot of courage to get up here in front of people and they all did wonderful,” said Katie Hodges, the event manager for Seven Days.

Organizers say going forward, they will continue to have kids audition virtually and are looking forward to the 10th year of the event and the talent that will come with it.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP responded to a deadly shooting on Griggs Road in Eden Thursday night.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Eden
James Townsend
Burlington Police identify suspected ‘peeping tom’
Battery Street Jeans' free clothing bin on College Street has sparked the ire of some...
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
Vermont vehicle inspection sticker
Vermont vehicle inspection sticker QR code explained
Tim Shaw
Police: Rutland shoplifter stopped by bystanders

Latest News

Saturday was the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance’s first black artist market hosted by the...
New art market representing local black artists
ceremony was open to anyone with a pet they wanted to remember.
Holiday pet remembrance service
South Burlington City Hall
South Burlington City Councilors weigh homeless policy
Plattsburgh Police investigate stabbing