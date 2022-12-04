Syracuse downs UVM in NCAA Quarterfinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Way back in early September, 90 minutes was not enough to determine a winner between UVM and Syracuse, as the two teams finished even at 1 goal a piece. But in Syracuse on Saturday, somebody had to come out victorious because there was a ticket to Cary, NC on the line.

Syracuse with a couple good looks right out of the gates, as Curt Calov had a shot hit the side of the net. But on a corner kick shortly after, he’d get his revenge. Just as the sun made an appearance, so did our first number on the scoreboard. Calov with beautiful touch to sneak it in and make it 1-0 Cuse.

UVM not used to trailing much this season, so Daniel Pacella said, ‘Boys, let’s tie this thing.’ A frozen rope into the whipping wind got this one all square at one just 22 minutes in.

It looked like the 1-1 score would hold into half, but Levonte Johnson got a foot on it and went head first, fearless into the net following his go-ahead goal to put the Orange back in front 2-1.

A chippy second half led to fewer chances on both ends, and the doors that UVM opened were promptly shut by Russell Shealy in goal. He was not credited with a save on the day, but he was busy nonetheless.

The Cats’ best chance came late in the game, as a ball headed towards a number of white shirts, but Shealy is there one more time to rise above them all.

The Orange stood tall down the stretch, and were able to dribble the clock out, ending UVM’s season one stop shy of a trip to the College Cup.

“I’m thankful for these players,” UVM head coach Rob Dow said after the game. “These are the guys that are in training every day, spend all the time off the field together. You talk about the unique qualities that our team has, it’s certainly affected them as a team on and off of field. We’ve had some really special games on Virtue Field, and I will remember the stories. And they’re the ones that wrote the book.”

“Up here in Vermont, we’re not just about growing as a player, we’re about growing as a person as well,” added fifth-year goalkeeper Nate Silveira. “I’m really thankful I was given the opportunity to grow as a person as well as a player, I feel like I’ve developed in both aspects. I want to thank the coaching staff for that. It’s definitely bittersweet coming to an end but, five years I spent here. It’s a big part of my life. Whatever happens after, we’ll see what it is, but I really can’t thank these guys enough.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.