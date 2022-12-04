Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:

Readsboro:

A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire officials say the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene. The Readsboro fire chief was told there was a woman on scene who was unaccounted for. Her remains were later found by the doorway to the home. The homeowner, who was not home at the time, is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Brattleboro:

In Brattleboro, a fire broke out in an apartment above McNeill’s Brewery on Elliot Street at 7:45 Friday night. One person, who is not yet being identified, died as a result. The first crews on scene say there was heavy smoke showing. The building the fire happened in was deemed not to be structurally sound in June. Now, it’s being called a public safety hazard. Construction crews were already on scene removing the building on Saturday.

St. Albans:

In St. Albans, a massive fire by the railyard on Aldis Street. It broke out around 11 p.m. on Friday. St. Albans City Fire Chief Matt Mulheron says flames spread from a Heron Mark Flooring storage building to a vacant home and barn nearby. Crews from St. Albans Town, Fairfax, Sheldon, Fairfield, Swanton, Georgia, Milton, and Quebec assisted.

“Where the vacant house and barn was, there was a shop we protected right off, but with the wind and sparks, it was pretty crazy down there for a few minutes,” Mulheron said.

Fire crews were at scene until 10:30 Saturday morning. The cause is still under investigation.

Swanton:

In Swanton, a fire broke out at a home on St. Albans Road. Fire crews responded there at 7 a.m. on Saturday. At least half of the two story home was destroyed by flames. Capt. Troy Campbell, who was on scene, says wind made it difficult to extinguish. The family was home at the time, but they all made it out safely. However, three pets were lost. No cause has been determined at this time.

None of these fires are being considered suspicious.

Winooski:

A fire at a home on Solar View road in Winooski was reported to the Winooski Fire Department at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday. Homeowners reported heavy black smoke inside. Upon arrival, crews found a fire in a finished basement kitchen area. They were able to quickly knock down the fire. One person on scene was evaluated as a precaution, but no one was injured. The home had moderate water and smoke damage. Fire officials remind people not to store or place combustibles near cooking appliances or heaters.

