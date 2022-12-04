What to Do: Sunday, December 4

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday.

There are numerous tree-lighting events throughout the region today. Williston will light their town tree at the gazebo at 4:30 p.m. Or join Jericho for their tree lighting at the library from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. And the Holiday Fest in Schuyler Falls, N.Y. culminates with their tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. Organizers say these events help “ignite” the holiday season and are a great way to bring the community together.

Today is World Ice Skating Day, and there’s no better place to celebrate than at the Lake Placid Olympic Center! Whether you’re a first-time skater or working on your triple axle, there’s something for everyone at Lake Placid today. All day, local clubs will be on hand to help out and give advice on ice.

Billings Farm is hosting its traditional Christmas at the Farm weekend today. In Woodstock from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. learn about the Victorian Christmas past, and view their authentically decorated farmhouse, dip your own candle, and enjoy the festivities. You can also vote for your favorite gingerbread house on display and meet the farm animals. Tickets are free with museum admission.

This evening at A.D.L. Middle School in Essex, check out Troy’s Toy Drive! Join neighbors and friends to support the community and have a fun holiday evening. Drop off a new, unwrapped gift to donate, and after that, you can explore the decorated trucks, enjoy live music, and visit with Santa Claus. There is no admission fee. Any new and unwrapped toy will be accepted.

This afternoon, the Vermont Comedy Festival wraps up. Comedy shows are happening across the state: Long Trail Brewery in Bridgewater has one at 3:00 p.m., the Rivershed in Killington has one at 4:00 p.m., and Woodstock’s Pentangle Theatre hosts headliner Joe List at 7:00 p.m. There is a closing party at 10:00 p.m. at 506 on the River. Ticket prices vary. You can find more information here.

Check out the 6th Annual Cat Art Show and Sale in Plattsburgh! From 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can find amazing cat-themed art at Chapter One Coffee and Tea. Proceeds go to the Elmore SPCA and Focus on Ferals. Cat lovers and local art enthusiasts alike can indulge in a day of feline fun.

Related: Feline Fine Art: ‘The Cat Art Show’ returns to Plattsburgh

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.