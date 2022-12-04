What kind of commitment does it take to adopt an exotic pet?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Adopting a unique pet may seem like an exciting choice, but it’s a big commitment.

Four sugar gliders are currently available for adoption at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Though they may seem like a cute, easy pal to keep around the house, experts say that’s not necessarily the case.

Trianna Kozak with the Humane Society says not all small animals are low-maintenance pets, and it’s important to know what you’re getting into before adopting.

Kozak says, “I think a lot of folks just don’t realize the amount of work that goes into small animals. I think folks do see a small animal as kind of like a starter pet on like a cat or a dog, but they’re definitely not. All ‘smallies’ are just as much of a commitment as a cat or a dog would be.”

The sugar gliders, named Han, Chewie, Lilo, and Stitch, are a bonded group and come with their own giant enclosure and accessories upon adoption.

You can find more information about these exotic creatures here.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.