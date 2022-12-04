BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a decent day, with skies becoming partly sunny, and high temperatures getting into the mid to upper 30s. Monday will be warmer, though breezy. Expect mostly sunny skies, with highs reaching the low 40s.

Active weather is on the way for the middle of the week. A frontal system will bring showers Tuesday. It may start off as a mix early, so stay tuned for the latest updates. Showers will continue Tuesday night and right through Wednesday as a low pressure moves along the front. The good news is that strong winds aren’t expected like we’ve had with the past couple of systems. Showers will move out Wednesday night.

Thursday will be a fair day, though rather cloudy. Models differ with possibly another storm system for Friday. At this point, some showers and snow showers aren’t out of the question. Saturday is looking dry and seasonable.

