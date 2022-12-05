Burlington firefighter recruits get hands-on training in UVM simulation lab

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighter recruits in Burlington are getting some intense hands-on medical training. For the first time, recruits jumped into UVM’s clinical simulation lab. It’s a fully controlled setting for firefighters to practice skills they need in the real world.

There were several simulations including a head injury in a bar bathroom and a motorcycle crash. And these aren’t random scenarios; the department went back through its data and pulled some of the most common incidents and others that posed challenges for them.

Burlington Battalion Chief Troy Ruggles said firefighters need sharp EMS skills, so the higher the level of training, the better.

“That’s the goal, we want them to be able to complete the scenario and identify all the key critical information about the patient so that they can deliver the best level of care,” Ruggles said.

Ruggles said this sort of hands-on training is great for recruits with minimal to no EMS experience who recently finished their EMS course.

He also said this is a great step in ensuring the public will receive the highest level of care when they need the department.

