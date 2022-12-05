Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s building

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building.

NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window.

A tow truck had to pull the car back out.

The store says no one was hurt but it looked like a bomb went off inside the building.

They spared no time cleaning up since this is their busiest time of the year.

“Yeah, now we just put all the holiday decorations back in place and get our product back on the shelves and we’ll be ready to receive all those fabulous customers that we have tomorrow morning,” said Kevin Toohey of NU Chocolat.

NU Chocolat says some of their product was damaged and had to be thrown out.

