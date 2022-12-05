Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s building

NU Chocolat in Burlington says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost...
NU Chocolat in Burlington says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building.

NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window.

A tow truck had to pull the car back out.

The store says no one was hurt but it looked like a bomb went off inside the building.

They spared no time cleaning up since this is their busiest time of the year.

“Yeah, now we just put all the holiday decorations back in place and get our product back on the shelves and we’ll be ready to receive all those fabulous customers that we have tomorrow morning,” said Kevin Toohey of NU Chocolat.

NU Chocolat says some of their product was damaged and had to be thrown out.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police investigating fatal stabbing
Burlington stabbing leaves 1 man dead
fire in st albans
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
Firefighters wrangled a blaze in downtown Winooski on Sunday afternoon.
Crews battle fire in downtown Winooski
James Perron
Police: Man tried to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

Some Burlington residents will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in a special election, and...
Burlington residents to use ranked-choice voting in special election
Rep. Jill Krowinski
Krowinski again selected as Vermont House speaker, details agenda
mm
Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY lt. governor
mm
Treelighting tradition continues in Montpelier
Experts got together in Rutland on Monday to chip away at some of the community’s most pressing...
A checkup of Vermont’s health care system as regulators consider community needs