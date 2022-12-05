FBI investigating after bomb threat made at restaurant hosting drag brunch

The FBI is involved after a bomb threat was reported at a Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting a drag brunch.
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Federal authorities are involved in the investigation into a bomb threat called into a restaurant in South Carolina which was hosting a drag event.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the Mr. Fish location on Sunday after the threats were reported.

After authorities evacuated the restaurant to search for explosives, they said nothing was found.

A Facebook post from Mr. Fish shows that the restaurant was hosting a “Drag Me to Brunch” event early Sunday afternoon. It isn’t clear if the threat was directly related to the event.

Officials said an investigation is now underway to determine the source of the hoax, with the involvement of the FBI.

WMBF has reached out to the FBI for comment on the situation, but have not received information yet.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police investigating fatal stabbing
Burlington stabbing leaves 1 man dead
fire in st albans
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
Firefighters wrangled a blaze in downtown Winooski on Sunday afternoon.
Crews battle fire in downtown Winooski
James Perron
Police: Man tried to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
SDF
Grant money available to improve health equity in Lamoille County
SDF
Vt. college student uses senior project to give back to community
SDF
Investigation underway into cause of deadly fire in Brattleboro
Burlington could soon be charging to build new construction using fossil fuel heating in the...
Burlington considers carbon fee on new construction heating with fossil fuel