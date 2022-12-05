GMCB hosts community meeting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Vermont’s health care regulatory group, The Green Mountain Care Board, are meeting with providers and holding a public meeting today.

The GMCB will spend the morning meeting with community members including at an addiction recovery treatment center and a supportive transitional housing program in the Rutland region.

At 1 p.m. the GMCB will host a meeting to hear from local organizations, businesses, and members of the public.

It’s happening at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, you can join in person or online.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.