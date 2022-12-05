GMCB hosts community meeting in Rutland

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Vermont’s health care regulatory group, The Green Mountain Care Board, are meeting with providers and holding a public meeting today.

The GMCB will spend the morning meeting with community members including at an addiction recovery treatment center and a supportive transitional housing program in the Rutland region.

At 1 p.m. the GMCB will host a meeting to hear from local organizations, businesses, and members of the public.

It’s happening at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, you can join in person or online.

