Grant money available to improve health equity in Lamoille County

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health is preparing to give out $150,000 to people or organizations in Lamoille County working to improve health equity.

The money comes from the CDC and is part of a $28 million grant that was given to the state last year.

Officials say that even though Lamoille County has a smaller diverse population than other parts of the state, the rates of people in marginalized communities affected by health disparities were remarkable.

The department will award between $1,000 and $50,000 to people with an idea or project that can help increase access to health care.

“Even though we are a pretty homogenous sector, we still have populations that are affected by barriers in health care services. So it’s created a lot of awareness, not just to the health and human service professionals but to community members at large, that have recognized some of the challenges that Morrisville district has in terms of health equity,” said Aaron French, the director of the Morrisville Office of Local Health.

Applications are being accepted through the end of next week, Dec. 9. Click here for details.

