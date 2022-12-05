Investigation underway into cause of deadly fire in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Demolition was underway Monday at a brewery in Brattleboro where a fire left one man dead.

Firefighters say the body of Ray McNeill was located inside the building after the flames were brought under control Friday night.

McNeill was the founder and owner of McNeill’s Brewery, a well-known business on Elliot Street.

McNeill lived on the second floor of the building but the business had not been open for several years because it was not considered structurally sound.

“Our plan from the get-go was to protect exposures and it was that one exposure to the left of the main building that was on fire. It is difficult to know that somebody is in there but it’s not safe to enter and safety for all is what’s most important,” Brattleboro Fire Chief Leonard Howard said.

The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time. The Vermont State police were called in to investigate. At this time it is not considered suspicious.

