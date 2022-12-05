Krowinski again selected as Vermont House speaker, details agenda

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Jill Krowinski of Burlington has once again been selected as Vermont speaker of the House.

Over the weekend during the legislative Democratic caucus meeting, lawmakers set priorities and selected leaders for the upcoming session.

This will be Krowinski’s second biennium as the speaker.

This session 104 Democrats will sit in the House, a veto-proof super majority.

Krowsinski said she plans to leverage the majority to pass more funding for housing and child care.

“There are many other issues from climate change to workforce to pub safety that we want to work on. We heard a lot of the same things that we heard in our communities that we are ready to work on,” Krowinski said.

Krowinski still has to be officially selected by fellow lawmakers when the session kicks off in January.

