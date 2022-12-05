Krowinski again selected as Vermont House speaker, details agenda

Rep. Jill Krowinski
Rep. Jill Krowinski(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Jill Krowinski of Burlington has once again been selected as Vermont speaker of the House.

Over the weekend during the legislative Democratic caucus meeting, lawmakers set priorities and selected leaders for the upcoming session.

This will be Krowinski’s second biennium as the speaker.

This session 104 Democrats will sit in the House, a veto-proof super majority.

Krowsinski said she plans to leverage the majority to pass more funding for housing and child care.

“There are many other issues from climate change to workforce to pub safety that we want to work on. We heard a lot of the same things that we heard in our communities that we are ready to work on,” Krowinski said.

Krowinski still has to be officially selected by fellow lawmakers when the session kicks off in January.

Related Story:

Democrats in Vermont House announce leadership positions

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police investigating fatal stabbing
Burlington stabbing leaves 1 man dead
fire in st albans
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
Firefighters wrangled a blaze in downtown Winooski on Sunday afternoon.
Crews battle fire in downtown Winooski
James Perron
Police: Man tried to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

Some Burlington residents will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in a special election, and...
Burlington residents to use ranked-choice voting in special election
mm
Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY lt. governor
mm
Treelighting tradition continues in Montpelier
Experts got together in Rutland on Monday to chip away at some of the community’s most pressing...
A checkup of Vermont’s health care system as regulators consider community needs