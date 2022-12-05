Police ask public for help returning stolen markers to veterans’ graves

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will be in court next month accused of trying to sell nearly three dozen markers stolen from the graves of veterans.

Williston police recovered 34 brass medallions in October, which they say were stolen from veterans’ grave sites.

All Metals Recycling flagged James Perron, 36, of St. Albans, for trying to sell the markers.

The company says altogether, the markers weighed 56 pounds, for which Perron received a check for $78. But the company quickly canceled the check and turned over Perron’s information to the police.

He was arrested over the weekend and is expected to appear in court on felony charges in January.

Now, police are tasked with trying to get those medals back where they belong.

“There was a large amount of markers stolen and from various wars, going back to the Civil War. Unfortunately, there’s no database that the veterans or the American Legion have, so identifying which veteran is missing a marker is a difficult process,” Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley said.

Police are asking those who had a veteran in the family with a marker on their grave to check to see if it is still there and to reach out to them if you think it might have been stolen.

