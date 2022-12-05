Police name possible person of interest in Eden homicide

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they have a possible person of interest in a homicide in Eden.

Investigators confirmed Monday that Shawn Rich, 44, of St. Johnsbury, is a possible person of interest in the shooting death of David Peatman, 66, on Thursday.

Rich was arrested by state police early Friday morning for violating his conditions of release.

Court paperwork shows at that time, police were also considering him a person of interest in the shooting at 187 Griggs Road in Eden the night before.

Police say Rich appeared impaired and resisted arrest.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

