Proceeds from a tree raffle helping to get people into homes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Non-profit known for taking homelessness head on is using a holiday decoration to boost donations. ANEW place, centered in Chittenden County, is holding their second celebration of trees.

34 different organizations donated a decorated tree to be raffled off. Proceeds will hopefully raise more than last year’s profit of thirty thousand dollars. ANEW place says the money will go towards operations. They are looking to expand space in their shelter.

“We’re actually hoping to increase our capacity. We have been told by the city that we can increase our capacity. We would love to be able to increase it from sixty eight people a night to ninety. We need to get the funding for that,” said ANEW Director of Development Erin Regan.

The celebration will be at the University Mall until December 12th.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.