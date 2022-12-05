Proceeds from a tree raffle helping to get people into homes

ANEW place, centered in Chittenden County, is holding their second celebration of trees.
ANEW place, centered in Chittenden County, is holding their second celebration of trees.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Non-profit known for taking homelessness head on is using a holiday decoration to boost donations. ANEW place, centered in Chittenden County, is holding their second celebration of trees.

34 different organizations donated a decorated tree to be raffled off. Proceeds will hopefully raise more than last year’s profit of thirty thousand dollars. ANEW place says the money will go towards operations. They are looking to expand space in their shelter.

“We’re actually hoping to increase our capacity. We have been told by the city that we can increase our capacity. We would love to be able to increase it from sixty eight people a night to ninety. We need to get the funding for that,” said ANEW Director of Development Erin Regan.

The celebration will be at the University Mall until December 12th.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police investigating fatal stabbing
Burlington stabbing leaves one man dead
James Townsend
Burlington Police identify suspected ‘peeping tom’
VSP responded to a deadly shooting on Griggs Road in Eden Thursday night.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Eden
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
Stowe Resort unveils new ticket policy for peak days
fire in st albans
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

Latest News

Burlington Police investigating fatal stabbing
Burlington stabbing leaves one man dead
YCQM
YCQM DEC. 4, 2022
Arrowhead Senior Center in need of repairs
Arrowhead Senior Center in need of major repairs
x
Work continues toward Brownfield site development