Should Vt. create a police misconduct database that’s open to the public?

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Should Vermonters have access to a list of police officers whose credibility is in question? That’s the debate in a new report from a key legislative committee examining so-called Brady-Giglio letters.

It’s a prosecutorial tool and a precedent from the Supreme Court-- a duty of prosecutors to disclose information to defendants about potentially dishonest officers. The letters are written by prosecutors to defense attorneys to disclose police whose credibility could be in question.

“An officer was found to have violated policy by lying on a timesheet, something like that might give rise to a letter,” said Timothy Lueders-Dumont of the Vermont Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs.

Officers named in Brady letters may not have been found guilty of any misconduct, but any questions about their credibility must be disclosed to defense lawyers who could use the information at trial to cast doubt on police evidence.

Now, there is a move to make the list of questionable cops available to the general public.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which views transparency as a key part of police reform, has been requesting and posting the letters publicly.

“People should know who they are. Prosecutors in other jurisdictions should know who they are if they go to that jurisdiction. This is a basic oversight measure and it’s the sort of thing that the state should be tracking these officers as a basic oversight measure,” said James Lyall of the ACLU of Vermont.

The Brady letters are different from formal misconduct complaints. Those are tracked and stored by the Vermont Criminal Justice Council. If the state were to create a statewide database, it, too, would likely be tracked by the Criminal Justice Council.

“Anything we can do within the confines of the law that allows us to be transparent and allow access to the public of information they should have access to, we are willing to be a partner in making that happen,” said Christopher Brickell of the Vermont Criminal Justice Council.

A group of police, prosecutors, racial justice experts and lawmakers met over the summer to explore the feasibility of creating a statewide database.

Some law enforcement organizations have concerns about due process for officers on the list. Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison wrote to the committee, “Brady letters can have the effect of ending an officer’s career and there are no due process mechanisms to challenge the letters, let alone any statewide standards or criteria for issuing them.”

There were no formal recommendations and the committee ultimately did not come to any consensus. But this report will be used to answer questions of whether the database will be available for the public or just for prosecutors.

New Hampshire has a public Brady list.

