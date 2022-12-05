State House lawn celebration for Governor’s Tree lighting

File Photo
File Photo(Pexels)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -The holiday season officially kicks-off in Montpelier with the annual tree lighting event. The celebration is open to the public.

The spruce at the State House will be lit tonight with festivities including wagon rides and reindeer.

Gov. Scott says the rides start at 4 p.m. and the full event starts at 4:30 p.m. on the State House lawn.

