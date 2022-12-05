Stolen veteran grave markers recovered from recycling facility

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thirty-four stolen veteran grave markers have been recovered after police were notified 36-year-old James Perron was trying to sell them.

All Metals Recycling called police after Perron, a resident of Saint Alban, tried to sell the brass medallions, which according to police is a felony.

The markers are used to mark the grave sites of war veterans.

Perron is expected to appear in court on January 12th.

