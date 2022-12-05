VIDEO: Williston annual tree lighting sparks food shelf donations

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Williston gathered to celebrate the season at the Annual Community Tree Lighting.

Sponsored by the Williston Federated Church and the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club, the event included the lighting of the tree, Christmas carol singalongs, cookies, and hot cocoa.

People who stopped by were asked to bring a donation for the Williston Community Food Shelf.

“We’re accepting hats, many socks, gloves, something that keep the community warm… Last year we did have people come and still took donations and we actually ended up with about 100 donations to go to their food shop that year,” said Heather Lewis, an Event organizer with Williston Federated Church.

Volunteers say the lighting ceremony is the perfect way to bring the community together this holiday season.

“It’s been a tough couple of years, a couple of two and a half years, and Williston is a small community and very tight knit, okay, and it’s important for us to help care for each other and that’s what we’re doing. Feeling like you can do a little bit for someone makes everyone feel better as well,” said Lesley Murray with the Williston Richmond rotary club.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.