Vt. college student uses senior project to give back to community

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Landmark College senior is using her skills to give back to the community.

Martha Meigs won a $1,200 entrepreneurial pitch competition that helped fund her idea for a “giving tree.” It was part of her senior “capstone project” at Landmark.

She used the money to buy yarn, then recruited a network of fellow knitters to make winter hats and scarves.

The items are being donated to Groundworks Collaborative, a community organization in Brattleboro focused on helping the homeless.

“It feels amazing. It was really wonderful when I got to go to the drop-in center at Groundworks which is the one on Main Street. It was amazing. I had a conversation with an older man who was just so grateful for the hats and just the joy on his face being given something new,” Meigs said.

Meigs will be graduating at the end of this semester with her bachelor’s degree in communications and entrepreneurial leadership.

She’s one of about 450 students at Landmark in Putney. The college is designed exclusively for students who learn differently, including students with learning disabilities.

