Vt. Education Agency reaches settlement in suit over religious schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermont fallout from that religious schools ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Vermont Agency of Education and several school districts must pay tuition and legal costs of five families who challenged the state’s policy of not using school choice for religious schools.

The lawsuits were dismissed last week.

In June, the high court ruled that Maine cannot exclude religious institutions from a program that offers tuition aid for private education.

Related Stories:

Vt. ed officials offer guidance on funding students at independent, religious schools

New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools

SCOTUS ruling forces Vt. lawmakers to make tough choices on school funding

High court ruling sets up clash in Vermont education funding

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.