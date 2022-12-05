Vt. Education Agency reaches settlement in suit over religious schools

More Vermont fallout from that religious schools ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermont fallout from that religious schools ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Vermont Agency of Education and several school districts must pay tuition and legal costs of five families who challenged the state’s policy of not using school choice for religious schools.

The lawsuits were dismissed last week.

In June, the high court ruled that Maine cannot exclude religious institutions from a program that offers tuition aid for private education.

