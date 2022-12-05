Working remotely out of the house, a co-working space opens in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have a new space to camp out for their shift.

Leaders are trying to get people in Rutland working at the new Hub Co-Works space and entice remote workers from different places to move to the area.

“Instead of just being stuck at home on the computer. It’s like pretty cool,” said Jeff DeJarnette with Tacitly

Jeff Dejarnette is the chief design officer of Tacitly, a company that uses virtual reality to create simulations of medical equipment to help train professionals and students.

He says the small company used to operate remotely but now they’ve moved into the Hub Co-Works in Rutland. Here DeJarnette says he’s able to collaborate with other Hub Co-Work users, and the new space is also giving him an opportunity to look into expansion.

“We’re hoping by next month to throw in maybe four more stations here, bring on maybe two or three more people. Maybe someday we’ll take over the whole this whole side of this building,” said DeJarnette

Local companies like Tacitly are just the type of group Hub Co-Works is looking for. Individuals can take advantage of the space too.

City leaders like Mayor David Allaire and Board of Alderman president Mike Doegnes say they’ve seen new, young, families move to the community by working remotely.

“One of the challenges in Rutland is there are great jobs at the hospital, but then there’s not always a job for the spouse, right? And now, we can take those local jobs and fill them and have that spouse be somebody doing remote work,” said Doenges.

And the hope is that the number increases with the hub, adding activity to downtown, too.

“Some co-working spaces will have a cafe and a gymnasium and some other amenities. We’ve chosen not to do that because right across the street we have the sandwich shop and there’s Ernie’s in there or businesses that people can go to for food, their coffee. We don’t have a gym because the gymnasium is across the street and Vermont Sports and Fitness is just down the road. We want the entire city to be the hub and to attract people here,” said Lyle Jepson with the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region.

Jepson said they received a grant of over $700,000 and it was matched by $750,000 of local and state funding to last them for the next three years.

“I would say that if a year from now we’re standing here and we have 100 members, I’ll be excited. Two years from now if we have 200 members I’ll even be more excited. And businesses that remains to be seen,” said Jepson.

A day pass is $30, and a weekly pass is $100. There are also monthly plans and plans for businesses, too.

Today at the Hub Co-Works space some of Governor Scott’s Administration will meet with local leaders in Rutland to talk about the community’s economic needs. That starts at 2 p.m. this afternoon

For more information on the Hub Co-Works or to reserve a pass, visit their website.

