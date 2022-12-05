BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The new work week will get off to a decent start with a lot of sunshine today, coupled with warmer than normal temperatures (normal high for Burlington is now 39°).

On Tuesday, a frontal system will move in from the west with a round of rain showers. That front will hit the brakes and stall out over the northeast, keeping it showery right through Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will range from around 1/4″ to 3/4″ in most areas, spread out over those two days. No flooding problems are anticipated.

We’ll be dry with some sunshine on Thursday after that front finally drifts off to the east.

At the end of the week and into the start of the weekend, we are watching a storm system that may hit us with more rain, and some mountain snow. This system may also just be tracking to our south, missing us entirely, in which case we would see sunshine for both Friday & Saturday. Sunday is looking like the better of the weekend days.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to follow the evolution of the weather pattern for the end of the week, and we will be narrowing down what we can expect out of it . . . if anything . . . as we go through the next couple of days.

Enjoy the sunshine today! -Gary

