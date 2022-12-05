BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have another decent day Monday. It will be warmer, but also breezy. Highs will be in the low 40s. A slow-moving cold front will then move in Tuesday. The early morning is looking dry now, but rain will overspread the region later in the morning. It may start off briefly as a mix, but widespread hazardous travel isn’t expected. A low pressure will move along the front, which will keep rain in the forecast overnight and through the day Wednesday. Though heavy rain isn’t expected, be ready for a soggy two days. Fortunately, no strong wind is expected with this event.

Thursday will be a quiet day, though on the cloudy side. Friday is a big question mark, as models differ with a storm system. Most are keeping us dry, but one is showing it hitting us with rain (though more south with the latest runs). We’ll keep an eye on that. For now, there is the chance for some showers and snow showers.

Next weekend is looking fair and seasonable. Highs will be in the upper 30s, and lows in the 20s.

