Catholic bishop of Burlington to speak on US Senate floor

Bishop Christopher Coyne
Bishop Christopher Coyne(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Burlington is giving the invocation on the US Senate floor Tuesday.

Bishop Christopher Coyne was invited by Senate President Pro Tem Patrick Leahy.

Leahy will open Tuesday’s session, lead the Pledge of Allegiance and then introduce Bishop Coyne.

Coyne is the 10th bishop of the Diocese of Burlington, which encompasses the entire state of Vermont.

