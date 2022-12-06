Gift for those hunting for the right present

File Photo
File Photo(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For some, finding the perfect gift this holiday season is a shot in the dark. But there’s hope.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses that may get you off the hook and reeling in the thank-yous.

The gift certificate can be found via a link in the license section of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.

The recipient of the certificate must go to the website to redeem their certificate and purchase their licenses.

