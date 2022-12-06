How is Vermont addressing public defender shortage?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many state public defender offices blame the current shortage of attorneys on the pandemic and the great resignation that followed. But many who quit the profession say that low pay and lack of funding forced them to leave a job they loved.

Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Defender General Matthew Valerio about how the shortage of lawyers has impacted the Vermont bar and what is being done to address the problem.

