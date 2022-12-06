How is Vermont addressing public defender shortage?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many state public defender offices blame the current shortage of attorneys on the pandemic and the great resignation that followed. But many who quit the profession say that low pay and lack of funding forced them to leave a job they loved.

Most state public defender offices are chronically understaffed, leaving defendants waiting months without legal representation, some languishing behind bars waiting for their day in court. But many who quit the profession say that low pay and lack of funding forced them to leave a job they loved.

Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Defender General Matthew Valerio about how the shortage of lawyers has impacted the Vermont bar and what is being done to address the problem.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Rich
Police name possible person of interest in Eden homicide
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Burlington Police investigating fatal stabbing
Burlington stabbing leaves 1 man dead
Still no arrest in the deadly stabbing of a man inside a Burlington restaurant after the bars...
Burlington business community on edge after deadly downtown stabbing
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival
South Burlington approves zoning change that could pave the way for Tesla showroom
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
Tuesday Weathercast
Tuesday Weathercast
Researchers explore future of lab-grown dairy