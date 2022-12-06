Local seniors looking for a few good Santas

File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Want to make a local senior’s holiday a little brighter? The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is back this year.

The program has provided 2.2 million gifts for more than 750,000 seniors nationwide since 2003. The goal locally this year is to collect gifts for about 700 seniors. Those are anything from clothing items -- to makeup and accessories. And the program got off to a helpful early start on that effort, putting the trees out in late October

“Most of the tags have been taken. I have already picked up a couple hundred gifts thus far. So I think by starting a little earlier, I helped us this year,” said Laurie Danforth, the group’s operations manager.

They’re looking to distribute those gifts around mid-December and there is still an opportunity to pick up gifts.

