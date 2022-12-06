New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

By Kiana Burks
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont.

Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.

To make this all possible, the project involved the reconfiguration, historic restoration, and weatherization of the three-story building, which was constructed in the early 1900s. Officials say recovery residences like this are necessary fro the community as they provide stable, supportive, sober living environments that promote recovery from substance use and other challenges.

“We saw that, especially in central Vermont, there’s no residence for females and women -- but also women with children -- and I think that that is a critical need. The most important part is that we’re setting families up for success, making sure they have the resources so that they are more comfortable and more successful in their next stage of their life,” said Downstreet’s Nicola Anderson.

The house will be operated by the Vermont foundation of recovery.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

