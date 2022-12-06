NH lawmaker calls for trafficking hotline number to be posted in all planes, buses, trains

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A bipartisan bill is trying to fight human trafficking with a phone call.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is joining three other lawmakers to require the national human trafficking hotline number be posted in the restrooms of all U.S. planes, buses, and trains, as well as airports, bus stations, and rail stations.

That includes James Risch (R-ID), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and Marco Rubio (R-FL).

Hassan says it’s critical to take every step possible to prevent human trafficking.

“One commonsense place to intercede is at transportation hubs by letting victims, or those who notice a potential victim, know who to call for help,” said Sen. Hassan. “Our bill is an important effort to address one of the greatest evils in our society, and I will continue working with my colleagues across the aisle to stamp out human trafficking, hold perpetrators accountable, and save victims.”

The hotline is a a toll-free service connecting victims and survivors of trafficking to critical support and resources. It’s available through call or text all day everyday, all year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.