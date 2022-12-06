South Burlington approves zoning change that could pave the way for Tesla showroom

Tesla hopes to build its first first Vermont dealership in the old Hannaford lot in South...
Tesla hopes to build its first first Vermont dealership in the old Hannaford lot in South Burlington.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A zoning change in South Burlington could pave the way for electric car company Tesla to come into the city.

The City Council Monday night approved a plan to reorganize and realign three zoning districts along Shelburne Road. The change would allow auto sales at the former Hannaford site.

Tesla asked the city about the zoning changes earlier this year and city zoning officials say it helps the city to meet some of its goals as well. “It advantages reusing an existing building and helping to create more clear priorities to what we want to be doing along Shelburne Road,” said Paul Conner, the city’s director of planning and zoning.

The next step is for any applicant who wants to use the space - Tesla for example -- to submit an application for the city to change that land use.

