Upper Valley diner celebrates 70 years

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley diner is celebrating 70 years. A business that many people say is really an extension of their family.

“Like going home for breakfast,” said Marke Horne of Plainfield, New Hampshire, who has been coming to the Four Aces Diner in West Lebanon every day for the past five years. “The prices are good, the meals are good, the people are good. They do a hell of a good job.”

Loyal customers filled the booths Tuesday as a local radio station held a live broadcast to mark the business’s 70th birthday.

“People go to find all the dirt,” said Leann Briggs, who along with her brother, are the current owners. There have been several over the years. “Seventy years is a long time and there are not too many 70-year-old restaurants left in the Upper Valley.”

It was a special menu on this day with the diner’s original 1952 prices -- a cheeseburger, fries, and a drink for under a dollar. But most seemed to be ordering their regular.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Staffing has been the most recent challenge. The diner was also forced to close for weeks during the pandemic.

“We made a particular point of coming here during COVID because we wanted them to be able to keep going,” said Nancy Stanhope of Hanover, whose family was finishing off their meal with a sweet dessert. “I like to support local businesses. The food is excellent, the staff is wonderful, and it is just a nice time to get together with my mom and my sister.”

The diner is currently for sale. Briggs says they simply feel it is time to do to something new. But they also say that the coffee will be served and the food will continue until that sale happens.

