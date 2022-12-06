Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power

HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont.

It happened Thursday at about 11 a.m. on Reed Hill Road in Halifax.

Vermont State Police say Lukas Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working to restore power after trees fell on the wires.

Investigators say Donahue was seriously injured and died at the scene. They say his death was accidental and is not suspicious.

