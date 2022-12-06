Vermont Air National Guard to perform night drills

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The F-35 fighter jets will begin a night flying exercise tonight.

The jets will have drills from today to Friday with one afternoon and one evening takeoff period each day. The exercises should conclude by 7 p.m. each night.

The 158th Fighter Wing Commander says they are required to periodically train at night to make sure they’re ready should they be called upon.

Leaders say they are the first Air National Guard F-35 unit to be fully mission capable.

