Vermont Air National Guard to perform night drills

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The F-35 fighter jets will begin a night flying exercise tonight.

The jets will have drills from today to Friday with one afternoon and one evening takeoff period each day. The exercises should conclude by 7 p.m. each night.

The 158th Fighter Wing Commander says they are required to periodically train at night to make sure they’re ready should they be called upon.

Leaders say they are the first Air National Guard F-35 unit to be fully mission capable.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Rich
Police name possible person of interest in Eden homicide
Burlington Police investigating fatal stabbing
Burlington stabbing leaves 1 man dead
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Firefighters wrangled a blaze in downtown Winooski on Sunday afternoon.
Crews battle fire in downtown Winooski
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

File Photo
Gift for those hunting for the right present
The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 833-PLS-LOOK...
NH lawmaker calls for trafficking hotline number to be posted in all planes, buses, trains
Bishop Christopher Coyne
Catholic bishop of Burlington to speak on US Senate floor
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Women-owned businesses trying to earn your money this holiday season