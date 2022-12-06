Vermont midterm election audit held today

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just under a month after the midterms, post-election audits are being held in seven Vermont communities.

Secretary of State Jim Condos said the audit is an important part of the law, “to verify the accuracy election results and provide Vermonters with further confidence in the integrity of the election process.”

Condos said the seven, randomly selected towns include Burlington, Dover, Fair Haven, Mt. Tabor, Newport City, Richford, and Waitsfield.

The audit takes place in Montpelier today.

