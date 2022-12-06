Vermont midterm election audit held today

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just under a month after the midterms, post-election audits are being held in seven Vermont communities.

Secretary of State Jim Condos said the audit is an important part of the law, “to verify the accuracy election results and provide Vermonters with further confidence in the integrity of the election process.”

Condos said the seven, randomly selected towns include Burlington, Dover, Fair Haven, Mt. Tabor, Newport City, Richford, and Waitsfield.

The audit takes place in Montpelier today.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Rich
Police name possible person of interest in Eden homicide
Burlington Police investigating fatal stabbing
Burlington stabbing leaves 1 man dead
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Firefighters wrangled a blaze in downtown Winooski on Sunday afternoon.
Crews battle fire in downtown Winooski
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

Burlington's City Hall
City councilors vote on redistricting plan
Redistricting Ward 8
Burlington city council approves new districting map
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Brian Benjamin being sworn in as New York's lieutenant governor-File photo
Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY lt. governor