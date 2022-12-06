VTrans explores options for Franklin County Welcome Center

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are 16 different welcome centers in Vermont, and another one could potentially be coming to Franklin County, according to state officials

The Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation has been in talks with the state for several years about putting a Welcome Center in Franklin County to greet visitors coming from Quebec and New York.

“We miss the opportunity to strengthen our rural economy by educating those travelers about what’s available in the Northern part of Franklin County,” said Tim Smith, thew group’s director. “This is long overdue.”

The center could be modeled after others in the state, filled with interpretation signs about where to go and what to see. A study prepared in 2021 for VTrans suggests placing the welcome center along Interstate 89 in Swanton.

locals like Darlene Major say this is a good idea. “People stop at little stores. I work here and they stop all the time and ask directions. I think it would be helpful,” Major said. “We have a lot of places you can go and see around here. Especially for leaf peeping. The wintertime is beautiful around here... They ride around they can’t find their way to places that are fun to be at.”

“I think it would be nice. It would bring in the tourism. It will bring money to Swanton, and Swanton is a beautiful town,” said Janet Garrison of Swanton.

VTrans is exploring options along I-89, from Swanton to the Canadian border, looking at properties along and off the interstate, but it is too early to know where the center will be placed.

