BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After that nice, sunny start to the week that we had on Monday, we are looking at a change in the weather today - a rainy change, which will last into Wednesday.

A frontal system coming in from the west will join up with a low pressure system in the south to bring us periods of rain, starting late morning/early afternoon. That rain will be on & off through the evening and the overnight hours.

By Wednesday morning, the bulk of the heavier, steadier rain will be moving off to the east, with just a few lingering showers into the afternoon. Then we will begin to dry out after that.

Temperatures will be on the mild side with highs in the mid/upper 40s today to the upper 40/low 50s on Wednesday.

The system that we were watching for the end of the week and into the start of the weekend will be staying well to our south with any wet weather. So, despite lots of clouds, we will be staying dry through the weekend and into the start of next week. Temperatures will be near normal during that time.

Grab the umbrella as you head out the door today, and try to dodge those raindrops as best you can! -Gary

