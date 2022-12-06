BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cloudy skies will continue on Wednesday with a few more showers, mainly in the morning. Temperatures will be on the mild side, already starting the day in the upper 40s and low 50s, and holding steady for most of the day. Temperatures will begin to cool back down by late in the day and return to more seasonable levels through the rest of the week.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Thursday as temperatures return to the upper 30s and low 40s. Our best chance of some sunshine will be on Friday with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Quiet weather will continue for the weekend with mostly cloudy skies. A weather system will stay south with temperatures close to normal. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The work week will start with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 30s. Our next weather system could impact our region by the middle of next week. At this point it looks like it could be a mix of rain and mountain snow. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

