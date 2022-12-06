BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wet weather will return to the region for mid week. A frontal system will approach from the west on Tuesday, which will bring periods of rain to the region by late morning. Rain will continue to fall with cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening, then tapering to showers on Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 40s, only falling a few degrees into the low to mid 40s through the overnight hours.

Skies will remain cloudy with scattered showers on Wednesday morning. As showers taper off, skies will remain cloudy with mild temperatures by the afternoon, reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Cooler temperatures return for the end of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, and overnight lows falling into the low to mid 20s.

We’re tracking another weather system for the end of the week, but as of right now it looks like most of it will stay south of our region. We’ll see the chance for some light rain or snow showers in southern Vermont on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Look for mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions by the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable with highs on Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 30s.

