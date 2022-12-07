2.9M visitors expected in New Hampshire this winter

New Hampshire's Division of Travel and Tourism Development says an estimated 2.9 million people are expected to visit the state this winter and spend about $1.3 billion. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An estimated 2.9 million people are expected to visit New Hampshire this winter and spend about $1.3 billion, the state’s division of travel and tourism development said Wednesday.

Spending reached a record $1.2 billion last winter, Lori Harnois, division director, said in a news release.

She added, “While there are signs the rebound from the pandemic recovery is slowing, we expect to see continued growth this season in spending.”

The division’s winter campaign will be launched in January in New England, New York and eastern Canada. It will highlight New Hampshire’s skiing and snowboarding, snowmobiling and off-slope activities such as snowshoeing, skating, dining and tax-free shopping.

“This winter we’re also really excited to be highlighting some of the edgier winter adventures such as skinning, fat biking and skiing in backcountry glades,” Harnois said.

More information can be found at www.visitnh.gov.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

